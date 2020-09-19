DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2021, Rate increase of 6.9%, effective January 1, 2021

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, announced a price increase today that will take effect on January 1, 2021. The increase in India will be 6.9%, compared to 2020. Further, the surcharge for Overweight Pieces and Non-Stackable Pallets will be adjusted to INR 7,250 per piece and INR 15,000 per pallet. This is to continuously ensure the resilience of its network and constantly maintain high service standards.

“At DHL Express it is our endeavor to deliver unparalleled quality to our customers. This needs us to make significant and continuous investments in infrastructure and technology,” said R.S. Subramanian Country Manager, DHL Express India. “The annual price adjustment allows us to build our aviation and ground network, improve hubs & facilities and drive digitalization initiatives – all to support the needs of our customers efficiently. Amidst the pandemic situation, we continue to invest to comply with the increasingly complex regulatory and security environment globally. These advances provide our customers with peace of mind while maintaining our market-leading transit times.”Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are updated by national and international authorities on a regular basis in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.