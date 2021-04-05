Adani Enterprises moves up as its arm gets LoA for West Bengal project

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 1116.30, up by 9.00 points or 0.81% from its previous closing of Rs. 1107.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1129.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1150.20 and Rs. 1098.60 respectively. So far 415245 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,150.20 on 05-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 127.40 on 06-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1150.20 and Rs. 987.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 124641.48 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.92%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 21.50% and 3.59% respectively.

Adani Enterprises’ wholly owned subsidiary — Adani Road Transport (ARTL) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for six laning of National Corridor NH-19 from Panagarh to Palsit from km. 521.120 to km. 588. 870 (Total design length 67.750 km) in the State of West Bengal under Bharatmala Pariyojana to be executed on BOT-(Toll) basis. Concession period of the project will be 20 years including construction period of 2.5 years.

Adani Enterprises is an infrastructure company. The company is engaged in coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multimodal logistics, power generation and transmission, and gas distribution.

