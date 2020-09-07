Interview for 15 posts in Oil India

Oil India Limited has issued a notification for the recruitment of 14 posts of Geophysics and one post of Fire Service Officer on contract basis. Candidates having qualification as per these posts can attend walk-in-interview on the scheduled date.

Last Date: 21-22 September 2020

Educational Qualification: Master of Applied Geophysics or MSc MTech in Geophysics for Geophysics is a recognized university or institute. BE / BTech Fire Engineering Qualification for Fire Service Officer can apply. Age Limit: The maximum age limit for this has been fixed at 65 years. Pay Scale: 40,000 to 45,000 rupees per month.

How to apply: Full details are available on the website www.oil-india.com. As per the posts on September 21 and September 22, candidates can directly participate in the walk-in-interview. Selection Process: Based on the performance in the interview, qualified candidates will be selected.