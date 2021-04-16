Interstate gang of cyber thugs busted, duped 2.5 Cr from ppl in 4 states

Udaipur : In a major success, Dungarpur police on Wednesday busted an interstate gang of criminals who had made 2.5 crore rupees by duping people from Rajasthan, UP, Delhi and Maharashtra through different pongy schemes. Five persons have been arrested while seven including 3 women are at large. The women were hired by the gang to befriend people on social media platforms and later make them invest money.

The thugs posed themselves as employees of a life insurance company and made people believe and invest in fraud schemes in hope of profitable returns. Three of the gang members had worked for big insurance companies and hence had access to the data of defaulting customers and also, they knew the working culture. It was hence not difficult for them to dupe innocent customers. The police succeed to expose the cyber fraud gang while investigating on a complaint by a pension Yogesh Roat who had transferred 43.37Lakh rupees to the gang.

Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi said Yogesh had called at a customer care number to enquire and close his insurance policy of 2 lakh rupees. The executive gave him a mobile number and asked to communicate with the senior. When Yogesh spoke at the given number , the man offered a plan requiring investmentof 40lakh and getting 70lakh rupees in return. Yogesh through various transactions transferred 43.37lakh rupees on the given number and when he called for the return, the mobile number was discarded.

After intense interogation and several trips to Delhi, UttarPradesh and Maharashtra,the cops succeeded in busting the gang. “Mahendra Singh from Vashim, Maharashtra, Bhupendra Pratap from Eta, UP, Mukesh Kumar from Amroha, Maqsood Ahmad and Mehtab Ahmed from Bijnaur ,UP have been arrested while 7others are at large”, an officer said.

The gang is told to have duped many people in 4 states including Bharatpur, Dholpur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjunu, Pali and Dungarpur districts in Rajasthan. They had made a fake courier company registered at Maharashtra and hada bank account on the name of GMS courier. The people who fell in their net transferred money to the account which the accused men distributed among themselves.

