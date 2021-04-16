Sarv samaj propose ‘akrosh’ rally on Sunday to seek Kataria’s resignation

Udaipur : Protests and rallies against GulabChand Kataria on his controversial remarks for Maharana Pratap continued on Thursday as several factions of the society staged demonstrations and slogans against the leader. Bhilu Rana supporters and members from the tribal community alongwith representatives of Rajput and Sikh samaj held a massive protest and burnt Kataria’s effigy. They asked Kataria to step ahead before the public and tender apology for hurting people’s sentiments.

Meanwhile, a sensational video went viral on social media in which a youth from Salada’s Aloli village was seen firing on Kataria’s effigy with a message by the youths that if Kataria came to Aloli, he too would be shot. In Udaipur, an emergency meeting was called by representatives of the Sarva Samaj which passed a resolution to hold an ‘Akrosh rally’ on Sunday.

Tanveer Singh Krishnawat of the Kshtriya Mahasabha said even after facing much resistance from the public,Kataria has not once offered his resignation on moral grounds, he has become stubborn and hence the Sarva Samaj will take out an Akrosh rally from BN college to his residence at Machla Magra and demand resignation from him.

Meanwhile Janta Sena supremo Randhir Singh Bhinder said Kataria’s remarks on Pratap at Rajsamand was part of a strategy as he was an opponent of Kiran Maheshwari and since her daughter Deepti is the BJP candidate, he doesnt wants her to win the seat and hence made the remark so as to displease the Rajput community which is in majority there.

