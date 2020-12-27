“Initiatives Like Zinc Football Will Uplift Rajasthan And Indian Football”, Says Sports Minister Ashok Chandna On His Visit To Zinc Football

Udaipur : Mr Ashok Chandna, MoS – Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Rajasthan visited the Zinc Football Academy in Zawar, Udaipur on Sunday. The Minister engaged in an interactive session with the young footballers of Zinc Football and was delighted to see the world-class infrastructure in Zawar, further sharing that initiatives like this would lead Rajasthan and Indian Football to greater heights in the future.

During his visit, the minister took a tour of the facilities at Zinc Football, took part in a lively discussion with the budding footballers sharing his valuable inputs and feedback on the initiative. The Minister emphasised on the importance of setting a goal in life in order to become successful and even tried his hand at playing football.

A keen football enthusiast and a footballer himself, Mr Ashok Chandna, on his visit said: “I am delighted to see the state-of-the-art infrastructure here. I am sure initiatives like this will help uplift not only the communities but also Rajasthan and Indian Football as a whole in the coming years. With the right guidance, I am sure these kids will go a long way. I wish everyone here all the best.”

Zinc Football is an initiative of Vedanta Hindustan Zinc to usher in a footballing revolution in Rajasthan. It is a one-of-its-kind grassroots development programme with technology and data analysis at its core at Zawar near Udaipur, Rajasthan. The programme is using football as a tool for social and community development and ensuring young boys and girls have a platform to express themselves through football.

Please share this news







