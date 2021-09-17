IndusInd Bank zooms on expanding network to 100 branches across Rajasthan

IndusInd Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1131.30, up by 77.45 points or 7.35% from its previous closing of Rs. 1053.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1074.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1186.35 and Rs. 1070.00 respectively. So far 4331807 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1119.20 on 25-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 485.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1061.40 and Rs. 992.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 87854.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 16.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 69.79% and 13.66% respectively.

IndusInd Bank has inaugurated a branch in Jodhpur, the second largest city of Rajasthan. The new branch is located on Pal Road which is one of the prime neighbourhoods of the city. With this, the Bank has now expanded its network to 100 branches across Rajasthan.

The new branch will house an ATM that will be available 24X7 and provide services like Saving & Current accounts, Loan products, Wealth management services and Credit cards. Additionally, it will offer customers with innovative facilities like ‘Video Branch’, ‘My Account, My Number’, ‘Choice Money ATM’, ‘Direct Connect’, ‘Check on Cheque’, ‘Cash on Mobile’ as well as ‘Finger Print’ banking.

IndusInd Bank is as one of the fastest-growing banks in the banking sector in India.

