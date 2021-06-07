2 passenger trains collide in Pakistan; 30 killed, 50 injured

Karachi : Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan’s southern Sindh Province on Monday, killing at least 30 people and injuring 50 others, according to officials.

The accident occurred when the Millat Express train from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and fell on the opposite track and collided with Sir Syed Express headed from Rawalpindi to Karachi, a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways said.

The collision, in which bogies of the Millat Express train overturned, took place near Dharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh.

An emergency has been declared at hospitals in Ghotki, Dharki, Obaro and Mirpur Mathelo.

At least 30 people have been killed while 50 others injured in the incident, Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah told reporters.

Officials were also facing difficulty in rescuing the people trapped inside the overturned bogies.

Speaking to Geo News, the deputy commissioner said that 13 to 14 bogies have derailed in the accident while six to eight were “completely destroyed”.

Rescuing passengers who are still trapped is a “challenge” for the rescue officials, he said, adding that a relief train has departed from Rohri.

“This is a challenging task. It will take time to use heavy machinery to free citizens (still trapped). We are also establishing a medical camp to provide medical aid to citizens,” he said.

Ghotki Senior Superintendent of Police Umar Tufail said that passengers were stuck in one of the bogies and “we fear more casualties”.

According to officials, over 1,000 passengers were on board the two trains.

Authorities fear that the number of fatalities in the accident could rise.

Rescue and relief officials were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the accident.

