IndiGo flies high on planning to start 38 domestic flights in September

Interglobe Aviation is currently trading at Rs. 2002.40, up by 58.15 points or 2.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 1944.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1950.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2023.60 and Rs. 1935.00 respectively. So far 51676 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1986.00 on 03-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1182.60 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2023.60 and Rs. 1865.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 77304.50 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.09% and 2.08% respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is planning to start 38 domestic flights in September to improve accessibility between metros and tier-2 or tier-3 cities. The airline will operate new flights between Raipur-Pune, while restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow- Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati, and Ahmedabad-Indore. These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities.

InterGlobe Aviation provides air transportation services in India and internationally. The company primarily operates IndiGo passenger airline.

Please share this news







