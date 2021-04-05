India’s Vaccination Drive crosses the landmark of 7.5 Crore doses administered across the country

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 7,59,79,651 today (through 11,99,125sessions) as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 89,82,974 Health Care Workers (1st dose), 53,19,641 HCWs (2nd dose), 96,86,477 Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 40,97,510 FLWs (2nd Dose) and4,70,70,019 (1st Dose) and 8,23,030 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6.5 crore (6,57,39,470) first doses, while the second dose numbers have crossed the 1 crore mark as well (1,02,40,181).

HCWs FLWs Over 45 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 89,82,974 53,19,641 96,86,477 40,97,510 4,70,70,019 8,23,030 7,59,79,651

As on Day-78 of the vaccination drive (3rd April, 2021), 27,38,972 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 24,80,031 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,58,941beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 3rd April,2021 HCWs FLWs Over 45 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2ndDose 43,143 22,116 1,02,096 1,04,167 23,34,792 1,32,658 24,80,031 2,58,941

Eight States account for 60.19% of the cumulative doses given so far. Maharashtra alone accounts for 9.68% of the total doses given in India.

The graph below shows the first and second doses distribution among states. Maharashtra has alone distributed 65,59,094 1st Doses and 7,95,150 2nd Doses.

93,249 new daily COVID cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 80.96% of these new cases are from eight States- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447. This is followed byChhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373 new cases.

Twelve States, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India is seeing a steep intensification in the doubling time of the COVID-19 Cases: As of 4th April 2021, it is 115.4 days.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 6,91,597. It now comprises 5.54% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 32,688 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Keralaand Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half (58.19%) of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,16,29,289 today. The national Recovery Rate is 93.14%.

60,048 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

513 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Eight States account for 85.19% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (277). Punjab follows with 49 daily deaths.

FourteenStates/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Assam, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim,Lakshadweep, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

