India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 124.96 Cr

With the administration of 80,35,261vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.96 Cr (1,24,96,19,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,29,79,828sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,83,998 2nd Dose 95,09,164 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,79,363 2nd Dose 1,65,20,117 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 46,11,59,223 2nd Dose 23,00,04,760 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,53,50,013 2nd Dose 12,22,12,176 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,60,67,930 2nd Dose 8,00,32,771 Total 1,24,96,19,515

The recovery of 8,548patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,37,054.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

