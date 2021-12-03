India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 124.96 Cr

With the administration of 80,35,261vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.96 Cr (1,24,96,19,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,29,79,828sessions.
The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
|
HCWs
|1st Dose
|1,03,83,998
|2nd Dose
|95,09,164
|
FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,83,79,363
|2nd Dose
|1,65,20,117
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|46,11,59,223
|2nd Dose
|23,00,04,760
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|18,53,50,013
|2nd Dose
|12,22,12,176
|
Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|11,60,67,930
|2nd Dose
|8,00,32,771
|Total
|1,24,96,19,515
The recovery of 8,548patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,37,054.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.