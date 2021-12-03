Friday , December 3 2021

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 124.96 Cr

With the administration of 80,35,261vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.96 Cr (1,24,96,19,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.  This has been achieved through 1,29,79,828sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,83,998
2nd Dose 95,09,164
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,79,363
2nd Dose 1,65,20,117
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 46,11,59,223
2nd Dose 23,00,04,760
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 18,53,50,013
2nd Dose 12,22,12,176
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 11,60,67,930
2nd Dose 8,00,32,771
Total 1,24,96,19,515

 

The recovery of 8,548patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,37,054.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved