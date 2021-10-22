Wipro gains on signing multi-year global strategic IT, digital deal with National Grid

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 699.20, up by 3.50 points or 0.50% from its previous closing of Rs. 695.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 700.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 705.55 and Rs. 694.00 respectively. So far 35396 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 739.80 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 331.15 on 27-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 729.90 and Rs. 681.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 381301.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.74% and 12.60% respectively.

Wipro has signed a multi-year global strategic IT and digital deal with London – headquartered National Grid, a leading multinational electric and gas utility provider to accelerate their digital innovation journey. As part of this engagement, Wipro through its Boundaryless Enterprise solutions will facilitate National Grid’s continued digital transformation, integration of its managed services and consolidation of multiple data centers across UK and US to next generation hosting services.

These sustainable data centers will allow for enhanced program governance, as well as heightened consolidation and the migration of all server and application functions from traditional data centers. Wipro will also help with mainframe migration and transition to managed services, including the eventual implementation of a hybrid cloud solution for National Grid.

