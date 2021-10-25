ICICI Bank jumps on reporting 25% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

ICICI Bank is currently trading at Rs. 809.85, up by 50.75 points or 6.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 759.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 800.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 822.00 and Rs. 798.45 respectively. So far 879748 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 819.70 on 25-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 388.10 on 30-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 819.70 and Rs. 732.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 526525.40 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 90.05% and 9.95% stake, respectively, in the Bank.

ICICI Bank has reported 29.63% rise in its net profit at Rs 5,510.95 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 4,251.33 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 10.06% at Rs 26,030.82 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 23,650.77 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported 24.77% rise in its net profit of Rs 6,091.84 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 4,882.33 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank marginally increased by 0.50% at Rs 39,484.49 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 39,289.57 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

