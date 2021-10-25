IRCTC, Flybig ink pact for air ticket booking

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has inked an agreement with airline ‘Flybig’ to facilitate travelers to book tickets for any of its northeast (NE) destinations. The partnership is launched in line with ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to promote NE sectors’ flora, fauna and culture.

The pact will allow the passengers to book their travel tickets to any NE flybig destination through the IRCTC’s ‘Air’ portal.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

