Apollo Tyres launches premium tyre brand ‘Vredestein’ in India

Apollo Tyres has launched premium European tyre brand ‘Vredestein’ in India. The Vredestein brand of tyres will be manufactured at the state-of-the-art facilities in India, and will cater to the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars, while the two-wheeler tyres from the brand would cater to the growing superbiking segment in India.

Vredestein brand, known for its designer and high-quality tyres, is entering India with tyres sizes of 15 inch to 20 inch in the passenger vehicle segment. While Vredestein Ultrac Vorti would cater to the premium luxury sedans like Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Land Rover and Volvo, Vredestein Ultrac would cater to the premium hatchback and sedans like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Baleno. The two-wheeler tyres from Vredestein, Centauro NS and ST, will cater to the entire sport touring and super sports range of motorcycles like BMW, Ducati, Aprilia, Triumph, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha.

Apollo Tyres is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in India with its product portfolio spread across tubeless and tube type tyres for cars, suvs, trucks, buses etc.

