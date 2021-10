ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced that the AMC is in the process of initiating change in Fundamental Attributes of ICICI Prudential Passive Strategy Fund (FOF). A written communication informing the proposed changes will be sent to existing investors and an advertisement will be published in this regard. Further, existing investors will be provided an option to exit for a period of at least 30 days without payment of exit load, if any.

