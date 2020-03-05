Hotel rooms seized , bookings cancelled in Udaipur after tourist tested positive for corona virus

Udaipur : The district administration and medical department scrambled on Wednesday to trace everyone who came in contact with the Italian tourist who tested positive for the corona virus while on vacation in Udaipur, locking down some 13 rooms of a luxury hotel and further cancelling all the future bookings here in the season, in the hopes of limiting any possible outbreak. The authorities said the hotel has not been seized but only few rooms which were occupied by the Italian group, has been locked down and disinfected as per norms.

In adherence to the advisory sent by the state government, the medical department screened 45 personnel of Hotel Trident where the tourist Andrea Carli had stayed as a part of the Italian group which had come for vacation in Rajasthan during 21 to 28 February.

“The group was in Udaipur from 26 to 28 February and during the three days they had visited Saheliyon ki bari, Eklingji, Saas Bahu temple, City Palace etc. Medical teams have been constituted and sent to all these places to screen people who were in contact with the guests” ADM city OP Bunkar said. The suspects would be isolated for a period of 28 days. On the other hand, authorities at the RNT medical college and the health department had a video conferencing with higher officials at Jaipur on Wednesday who instructed the doctors on handling the situation.

An isolation ward has been made at the government hospital and rapid response teams too have been constituted, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi informed. Meanwhile the tourist department too has spread advisory to all hotels, guest houses and stay homes asking them to be vigilant seeing the gravity of the situation. According to the officials around 2 lakh international tourists arrive Udaipur annually and most of them are from China, Italy, America, Spain,Germany, Canada, France, Japan,Thailand, Singapore ,Malasiy etc.