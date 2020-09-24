Honoured to be part of Honourable PM’s Fit India Dialogue: Virat Kohli

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be interacting online with renowned fitness influencers at the Fit India Dialogue on September 24 at 12 noon. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju will also be present at the event.

The influencers, who will share their thoughts on fitness and health, include India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Fitness icon and winner of the Ironman Triathalon Milind Soman, Paralympian gold medalist and Devendra Jhajharia, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, who has been vocal about using local ingredients in diets and following simple fitness regimes and is the author of several best-selling books on diet and nutrition, Afshan Ashiq a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now trains other girls in football, Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati, an alumni of IIT and MIT who will be representing the Bihar School of Yoga and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s Mukul Kanitkar, who is renowned for his research for National Resurgence and is an educationist, among others.

Virat Kohli, considered one of the biggest youth icons of India, took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm about the event. “I am honoured to be a part of our Honourable Prime Minister’s Fit India Dialogue where you can watch me talk about fitness and more.”

Milind Soman, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers and a winner of the Ironman competition says he’s keen to share his fitness mantra with the whole country through the Fit India Dialogue. “I have been a proponent of doing simple things and therefore, in the presence of our Prime Minister, I will speak on simple ways to be healthy and fit at any age,” said the ever-smiling ‘Ironman’ of India.

There will be plenty of anecdotes and tips shared by the participants on their own fitness journey during the Fit India Dialogue online event. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects on fitness.

With the motto of fitness for all, the fitness funda of our inspirational Paralympian, Devendra Jhajharia, garners even greater importance. Speaking about his participation, Jhajharia said, “I’ll be representing the Paralympic Committee of India at the Fit India Dialogue along with our Honourable PM Narendra Modiji.”

The Fit India Movement envisioned by Honourable PM and launched by him on August 29, 2019, has seen a collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.

The Fit India Dialogue aims to draw ideas of health and fitness from citizens in taking the Fit India Movement forward.

Anyone can register for the Fit India Dialogue over the NIC link, https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in. The event will be shown live on DD News and DD India, and on online platforms, including Disney Hotstar.