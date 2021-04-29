Homeguard makes video viral after symptomatic wife refuses to get COVID test in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : In an interesting incident, a home guard volunteer sought help from the administration to get his wife tested for corona as he feared she might have caught the infection which would further infect other members in the family.

The husband Mukesh Sharma son of Dev Kishan Sharma of Dhanet Kala village made a video which went viral on the social media platforms and was largely circulated on mobile phones. Mukesh said that his wife has been ill for past some days and has symptoms of the coronavirus. ” I have tried all means to convince her but she is not at all ready to listen. There are three kids of 7,8 and 11 years old and five elderly persons from 60 to 80 years age bracket. They are feared to catch the contagion” Sharma said in the video. He further said that since he believes in respecting woman and not force decisions on her, hence he is not forcibly taking her to hospital. Sharma also said that he has already spent money on her treatment at the local level but since there is no improvement, he fears his wife is infected of the virus.”

In the interest of the public, and the entire district, I urge the administration to sent a medical team to my home so that samples of my wife and all others in the family can be taken. I am even willing to pay 500 rupees as fuel expense which would be incurred in the trip” Sharma said.



Please share this news







