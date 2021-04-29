Oxygen production gets delayed due to shortage of cylinders in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : At a time when hospitals are running short of oxygen and patients are gasping for breath, the negligence of officials is causing delay in oxygen supply from plants. In one such incident, at a private oxygen manufacturing plant at Azoliya ka Kheda of Chittorgarh, oxygen production was delayed for hours due to an order by the Gangrar SDM to provide time slots to drivers carrying empty cylinders to the plant. The plant has been working non stop and manufacturing 1500 cylinders daily for supply to other districts however on Wednesday, one of the units stopped working at 8am and the second was non functional within half an hour.

The workers said oxygen was made through an air separation technique which requires cylinders so that the gas is filled in them. As the news spread, people complained Gangrar SDM Mukesh Meena reached the plant and arranged the cylinder supplies after which the plant resumed oxygen production. While the plant management said the manufacturing was stopped for maintenance work, the drivers said that they were not allowed to supply cylinders and have been asked to come in allotted time.If there had been no time restrictions, the cylinder supplies would not have been disturbed. Activists demanded the supervision task to be given to ADM, Chittorgarh.