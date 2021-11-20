Hindustan Zinc’s Chanderiya and Debari units achieve Five-Star Rating in British Safety Council’s Occupational Health and Safety Audit

Chanderiya Smelting Complex’s Captive Power Plant and Zinc Smelter Debari both achieved the Five-Star rating

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc’s Smelters in Chanderiya and Debari have both achieved the top Five-Star rating by successfully completing the best practice Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council. The Five-Star rating demonstrates Hindustan Zinc’s commitment towards continuously enhancing their health and safety management systems and associated arrangements.

The strategic charter of Hindustan Zinc’soperations has always prioritised safety. Both Chanderiya Smelting Complex (CSC) and Zinc Smelter Debari (ZSD)have implemented a number of best practices to enhance security and safety offerings. The smelters’ occupational health and safety policies, processes, and practices were subjected to a comprehensive, quantitative, and meticulous assessment. Document review, interviews with senior management, employees, and other key stakeholders, along with the sampling of operational activities, were all part of the audit process. The audit evaluated performance to key health and safety management best practise indicators as well as a thorough assessment of over sixty component elements. Following the audit, Chanderiya’s Captive Power Plant (CPP) and Zinc Smelter Debari were awarded a five-star rating, demonstrating that Hindustan Zinc is a best-practice organisation.

Arun Misra, CEO – Hindustan Zinc tweeted, “I’m elated on the Five-Star rating from the British Safety Council for Hindustan Zinc. I’ve seen so much efforts and innovations being put on enhancing safety at our locations, it’s well deserved by the team. A fitting recognition of the safety standards at Hindustan Zinc.”

David Parr, Policy and Technical Services Director at the British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and welfare. Hindustan Zinc should be very proud of this achievement”

Hindustan Zinc, the nation’s biggest zinc-lead miner, has smelters in Rajasthan’s Chanderiya, Dariba, and Debari locations. These smelters have received numerous honours and accolades in the past, including Frost & Sullivan’s Green Manufacturing Excellence – Challenger Award in Sustainable Development; Frost & Sullivan’s Indian Manufacturing Excellence Award Gold Category; IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award for Performance Excellence; as well as the Green Organization London’s International Green Apple Award 2012 for beneficial utilisation of its waste.