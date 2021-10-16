Hindustan Zinc Raises Awareness on Basic Steps to Prevent Communicable Diseases on Dussehra and Global Handwashing Day

Launches a holistic campaign to encourage washing hands as a weapon against evil diseases

Company reached out to rural and tribal communities across its locations through mobile health vans to give a demonstration on handwashing

Udaipur : The figure of Ravana, engulfed in fire, represents the triumph of good over evil. While there is joy in the victory of virtuousness over immorality but the fight against Covid-19and other health issues persists. Public Health Organisations around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have espoused hand sanitation practices as a preventive measure against multiple diseases. However, its significance and execution have remained a challenge, particularly in rural India. The global pandemic has taught us that hand-washing is one of the least expensive, simplest, and most crucial ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the eve of Dussehra and World Hand-Washing Day, Hindustan Zinc launched a holistic campaign to encourage washing hands as a weapon against the evil diseases spread. The company stressed the necessity of hand-washing with soap to the employees and the business partners. The company reached out to rural and tribal communities at its Zawar, Dariba, Chanderiya and Agucha location through Mobile Health Vans to raise awareness of hand-washing and gave a demonstration on 5 steps of hand-washing to more than 500 students.Hindustan Zinc also created an enlightening video with their employees and their children that exhibit the basic five steps of hand-washing and maintaining proper hand sanitation.

Discussing the successful Mobile Health Van (MHV) initiative, Dr. Naresh Yadav expressed that, “The reactions were overwhelming. People were enthralled by the five easy steps of hand sanitizing and engaged with the medical personnel and staff, which indicates that lack of awareness and proper advice is the major cause of improper hand hygiene. The hand-washing demonstration and exercise proceeded effectively, and the core message of hand-washing is to protect oneself, one’s family, and those around oneself from disease-causing pathogens, whether at home, at work, on the road, or out in the community, was successfully communicated to all.”

Mr Anil Kumar Rajak, the principal of Govt Secondary School at Dagla Ka Kheda in Chittorgarh shared his thoughts on the session, “The event organized by the team of MHV was useful for school children, as it is very necessary for them to know about prevention of diseases. I would request to the team to organize more of such informative sessions on different topics at our school.”

Hindustan Zinc comprehends the necessity of the hour is a two-pronged approach – first, bringing quality health care services to the doorsteps of the underprivileged, and second, raising healthcare awareness among communities. To extend and enhance the health administration to their current community base, Hindustan Zinc has reached more than 2 lakh beneficiaries across 182 villagesthrough a range of healthcare initiatives, such as 8 Mobile health Vans in partnership with Deepak Foundation and Wockhardt Foundation, Health and Wellness Camps, and Medical Equipment Donations.

As part of its core philosophy, HZL works closely with its communities to create value for its stakeholders and drive overall social-economic development. The company is currently impacting the lives of about 7 Lakh people through various community development initiatives. The CSR initiatives focus on 184 villages near its business operations in Rajasthan.

