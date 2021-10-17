Hindustan Zinc wins prestigious S&P Global Platts Global Metal Award

Hindustan Zinc receives the Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious and Speciality Metals

The company was announced winner amonga pool of 113 finalists from 21 different countries

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc, one of the world’s largest producer of integrated Zinc, Lead and Silver, won the ‘Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious and Speciality Metals’ at the prestigious S&P Global Metal Awards held at a sprawling hybrid event held in London on October 14, 2021. S&P Global Platts’ ninth edition of the Global Metal Awards, recognized and honoured the best-of-the-best in the metals and mining industry across 16 categories spanning individual and corporate accomplishments. Hindustan Zinc swooped the ‘Industry Leadership Award’from a pool of 113 finalists across 21 countries around the globe.

On winning the award, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zincsaid, “Hindustan Zinc is delighted to winat the esteemed S&P Global Metal Awards. This recognition is a testament to our approach of innovation and technology, that fosters a high-performance culture within the organization. One of the core principles that drive Hindustan Zinc’s operations is our commitment to the environment and sustainability. We’ve remained focused on our objective to provide best-in-class metals worldwide produced with the highest ESG standards. Every one of our stakeholders, employees, and people, who share our commitment to responsible business practices, has won this award for us.”

“We congratulate all the winners and finalists for persevering through unique challenges and continuing to drive performance while embracing change,” said Saugata Saha, president of S&P Global Platts.

Dave Ernsberger, Global Head of Pricing and Market Insight, S&P Global Platts, said, “Not surprisingly, but certainly encouraging, is the industry’s increasing prioritization of innovation for a lower-carbon future, which was evident in the nominations and focus of Awards category participation in this year’s Global Metals Awards.”

Building on the ethos of ZERO HARM, ZERO WASTE, ZERO DISCHARGE, Hindustan Zinc is determined on developing ground-breaking sustainability initiatives that contribute towards a greener tomorrow. The company is focussed on being climate conscious and nature positive sustainability goals for 2025, which include emissions reduction in operations, ramping up the utilization of process waste, and positively impacting rural lives through social, economic, and environmental outcomes, among many other objectives. Hindustan Zinc has pledged to invest over $1bn in the next 5 years to make their operations even more sustainable and environment friendly.

Hindustan Zinc operates proactively to ensure that sustainable social solutions are an integral part of its operations. The company is known to have some of the best-in-class people practices and employee initiatives in the metal mining industry. Hindustan Zinc, as a socially responsible corporate, works diligently to improve and enhance the lives of rural and tribal communities around its business locations. The business has taken extensive and wide-ranging initiatives to boost its existing community outreach in 189 villages across Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

