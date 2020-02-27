Hindustan Zinc awarded at 2nd India Procurement Leadership Forum & Awards 2020

Udaipur : Ms. Amrita Singh, Head Domestic Marketing – HZL, was conferred with “Woman Procurement Leader” at 2nd India Procurement Leadership Forum & Awards 2020. The One Lakshya corporate team set up for commercial and marketing initiatives was also awarded in the innovation category. SCM pro is a thought leadership knowledge portal of Institute of Supply Chain & Management Pvt Ltd (ISCM). ISCM is India`s premier supply chain education, research, and consulting firm. It was established in the year 2009 as a center for excellence in supply chain management and logistics. The summit witnessed India’s Premier Gathering of CPO’s and Senior Procurement Professionals from across the Indian business landscape.

