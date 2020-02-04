Hindustan Zinc featured in Sustainability Year Book 2020

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc, the only Indian Metal & Mining company featured in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020 by S & P Global in association with RobecoSAM for 3rd consecutive year as Sustainability Leaders (as Member) out of 79 Metal and Mining companies globally. Sustainability Yearbook is annual publication by S & P Global in association with RobecoSAM that benchmarks the sustainability performance of the world’s largest companies and includes 15% of companies in each industry category.

The S & P Global analyzed the corporate sustainability performance of companies across 61 industry category and out of 4710 only 458 companies qualified for inclusion on Sustainability Year Book 2020.

Apart from Hindustan Zinc, seven other Indian companies featured in this year’s report Mahindra, Ambuja cement, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata consultancy & Tata Steel. It’s a proud moment for HZL and this achievement is the testament to HZL’s strong commitment and continuous efforts towards sustainability.