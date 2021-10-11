Hindustan Zinc celebrates International Day of Girl Child with 1500 students across Rajasthan

Celebrated this day on the global theme “My Voice, Our Equal Future”

Conducted a workshop on gender equality for all of its field employees by Trainer Riddhi Shah

Over 1500 students engaged through various awareness competitions and initiatives throughout 64 schools

Udaipur : International girl child day, celebrated on October 11, focuses on the empowerment of girls, their education, and enabling to access equal opportunities and equal rights to fulfil their dreams and ambitions. Hindustan Zinc firmly believes in empowering and educating the girls. They have constantly engaged in several activities to generate more opportunities for girls and have been striving to increase consciousness and bridge gender gap faced by girls worldwide.

Gender sensitization refers to the change in behavior by raising awareness of gender equality concerns. It is about improving behavior and instilling empathy, into the viewpoints that we possess, for ourselves and the opposite gender. It helps people in examining their personal attitudes and faiths and question the ‘facts’ they presumed they identified. Gender Sensitization is a weapon towards Gender Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Women Empowerment. Hindustan Zinc runs projects like Sakhi, Khushi, NandGhar and Siksha Sambal, which equipsgirls from all walks of life with knowledge of their rights, educational facilities, skill development facilities, and also health care facilities. It createsvarious platforms and equal opportunities through which girls can access these facilities as well as strengthen developmental framework for the girls to evolve into strong, confident women. These projects have assisted hundreds of girls in completing their education, gaining leadership skills, and obtaining skill-based work and job opportunities.

On October 10, Hindustan Zinc conducted a ‘training of trainers’workshop on gender equality for all of its field staffof Shiksha Sambal project through able hands of Trainer Ms. Riddhi Shah. On the International Day of Girl Child, they celebrated this day on the global theme “My Voice, Our Equal Future.” The trainers of Shiksha Sambal were trained by Ms. Shah and then they engaged with 1500 students through various awareness competitions and initiatives throughout the locations.

Employees of Hindustan Zinc motivated the girl students to pursue their career goals by overcoming the hurdles faced by them. The girls were delighted with the interaction and shared their goals and ambitions with the team. The employees also provided them guidance on how to make the best use of the opportunities that they have. The event was graced by Mr. AmeetWali, Head of Leaching & Cell House Process, Debari and Mr. Shyam Chaudhary, Commercial Manager,CRDL.

The Agucha team celebrated the day at 4 Anganwadi Centres by inviting families with girl children, teenage girls and their families. Activities like pledge taking, awareness and sensitization sessions, talking about historical female figures that made a change in the world and cake cutting to celebrate female children younger than a year were ceremoniously conducted across each Anganwadi Centre to celebrate girls.

Hindustan Zinc, the country’s largest metal and mining company, took the lead by ensuring suitable facilities and opportunities to rural talents through the Khushi, NandGhar initiative, Anganwadi and pre-school education. This resulted in a more inclusive world by integrating children with special abilities into mainstream society through an important educational intervention. Shiksha Sambal is a Hindustan Zinc project that sends subject teachers to assist school staff and help rural children improve their academic performance. Through its Unchi Udaan initiative, the organisation helps high-potential students prepare for competitive tests at IITs and other top-tier engineering colleges. The company facilitates higher education, residential camps, as well as Zinc football academy for rural football sports talents. It conducts programs in collaboration with the government for the education, health, and nutrition of children. Hindustan Zinc is committed to bring a better future for the children across all age groups.

Please share this news







