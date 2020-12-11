High tension wire falls on school teacher, burnt alive with vehicle

Udaipur : In a spine chilling incident, a 25-year-old teacher was charred to death when an overhead 33 KV wire fell on her while she was riding scooter towards her school on Friday morning. The incident took place near Naugama petrol pump under Kalinjara police station limits of Banswara district. People watched with horror as the woman and the vehicle fell down with a thundering sound as the wire hit her and immediately flames engulfed her.

“Neelam Patidar, the deceased, lived in Bagidoura and was posted at government upper primary school, Ganeshpura. The incident took place around 10 am when Neelam was riding on her scooter towards the school. She crossed the Naugama petrol pump and had gone hardly some yards ahead when the high tension wire fell on her” SHO Mahipal Singh informed. According to sources, due to heavy wind and rain, perhaps the line was disturbed and gone loose.

Seeing the woman burning, even though passers-by wished to help her, they could not step ahead since current was flowing. Rescue team from Kalinjara PS and Bagidoura chowki rushed on being informed , however, the woman and the scooter was completely burnt by then. Neelam’s father Ranchhod Patidar is also a government school lecturer, police said. The body was recovered after the power supply was disconnected in the area.