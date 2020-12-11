Citibank and NCPA partner to offerHindustani musicscholarships to young musicians

Udaipur : The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has consistently worked towards an array of initiatives to promote the growth of art and culture in India.

Since 2009, in partnering with Citi, NCPA has been offering scholarships to the young promising students who seek advanced training in the field of Hindustani music (vocal & instrumental). This year Citi-NCPA Scholarships are being offered for vocal – khayal / dhrupad and percussions – tabla / pakhawaj. The entries are limited to the age group of 18 to 35 years and applications will be accepted till 15thJanuary 2021.

“With this endeavor we hope to help the younger generation in their musical pursuit. We are looking forward to entries in large number from across the country”saidDr. SuvarnalataRao, Head – Programming, Indian Music, NCPA, while commenting on the scholarship program.

Eligibility Criteria & General Instructions:

Candidate’s bio-data will be considered as his/her application for this scholarship. There is NO separate form to be filled.

Age Limit:

For Khayal / Percussions – 18 to 30 years of age (as off 1st March 2021)

For Dhrupad – 18 to 35 years of age (as off 1st March 2021)

Candidates who are beneficiaries of other scholarship/grant in the field of music during April 2021 to March 2022, are not eligible to apply

Candidates who are full-time / part-time working professionals at any company cannot apply

Professional musicians including those with ‘A’ grade from All India Radio are not eligible to apply

Applications received in hard copies through courier will not be accepted. Only the applications received on email id mentioned above will be considered

Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply

Applications received after 15 January 2021 will not be accepted

The decision of the NCPA Selection Committee will be final

How to apply for CITI-NCPA performing arts scholarship

In order to apply, candidates must send in their application (bio-data on music education) via an email to [email protected] on or before 15th Jan 2021

The audition of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted in the month of February 2021 either online or in the NCPA premises at Mumbai depending on the Standard Operating Procedure declared by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC).

Please share this news







