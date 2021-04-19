Career Point inks MoU with Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for tutorial services

Career Point has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in tutorial division with Government of India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The agreement will be effective for a period of three years, is valued at about Rs 5.50 crore. Under the agreement, the Ministry will fund the expenditure of coaching program to SC/OBC students selected by Career point as per defined terms, at two locations namely Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Career Point caters to the needs of a student throughout the life cycle of a student (KG. to PhD.), while operating in both the Formal and Informal education streams. In the informal Education system, the company has established a strong niche in test preparation and school curriculum tutoring.

