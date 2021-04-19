Career Point inks MoU with Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for tutorial services

Monday , April 19 2021
Career Point has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in tutorial division with Government of India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The agreement will be effective for a period of three years, is valued at about Rs 5.50 crore. Under the agreement, the Ministry will fund the expenditure of coaching program to SC/OBC students selected by Career point as per defined terms, at two locations namely Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Career Point caters to the needs of a student throughout the life cycle of a student (KG. to PhD.), while operating in both the Formal and Informal education streams. In the informal Education system, the company has established a strong niche in test preparation and school curriculum tutoring.

