PI Industries reports 6% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

PI Industries has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company has reported a rise of 9.99% in its net profit at Rs 230.10 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 209.20 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 16% at Rs 1278.40 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 1102 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 5.51% in its net profit at Rs 229.60 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 217.60 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 16% at Rs 1381.90 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 1191.30 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.