Hero MotoCorp moves up on registering 1.45% growth in February sales

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 3404.20, up by 54.25 points or 1.62% from its previous closing of Rs. 3349.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3370.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3423.50 and Rs. 3353.35 respectively. So far 9810 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1475.00 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3497.95 and Rs. 3069.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 68094.09 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.87% and 9.37% respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has reported a 1.45 percent increase in total sales at 5,05,467 units in February. The company had sold 4,98,242 units in the same month of the previous year. Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,63,723 units last month as against 4,79,310 units in February 2020, down 3.25 per cent. Total scooter sales, however, increased over two-fold to 41,744 units as compared with 18,932 units in the year-ago month.

In the domestic market, sales rose marginally to 4,84,433 units last month as compared with 4,80,196 units in the same period a year ago. Exports last month stood at 21,034 units as compared with 18,046 units in the year-ago period.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

