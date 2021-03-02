Bharat Dynamics surges on bagging order amounting to Rs 372.98 crore

Bharat Dynamics is currently trading at Rs. 372.15, up by 5.15 points or 1.40% from its previous closing of Rs. 367.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 372.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 377.45 and Rs. 370.70 respectively. So far 5294 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 481.25 on 14-Aug-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 147.00 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 377.45 and Rs. 345.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6726.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.93%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.88% and 7.20% respectively.

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has received order amounting to Rs 372.98 crore (excluding GST) towards supply of MRSAM Missile Rear Sections for Indian Air Force deliverables. The order has to be executed on or before November 30, 2023 in lots.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in manufacturing of Surface to Air missiles (SAMs), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), underwater weapons, launchers, countermeasures and test equipment.

