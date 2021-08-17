Hero MotoCorp jumps on selling over 1 lakh motorcycles, scooters in single day on 10th anniversary

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2763.85, up by 14.50 points or 0.53% from its previous closing of Rs. 2749.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2754.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2787.90 and Rs. 2712.00 respectively. So far 38101 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2,712.00 on 17-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2823.00 and Rs. 2712.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 54918.43 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.20% and 10.05% respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has sold a record more than one lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales in a single day on August 9, 2021, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Company. This retail sale – that included the sales in the domestic market of India and global markets around the world – is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period. The record number was achieved due to the retail demand for Hero MotoCorp range of products across segments – entry, deluxe and premium, including scooters – and in markets across geographies.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

