Dhamaka Records is out with their first track, an Independence Day anthem with the message of hope & unity titled Hum Hindustani!

Dhamaka Records, a music label helmed by the dynamic young minds, Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta and their first track titled Hum Hindustani has gone onto to become an anthem within the first day of it’s release! The anthem which releases today ringing in the Independence Day weekend, is a beautiful amalgamation of soulful lyrics, a melodious tune and is sung by 15 legendary personalities from the Indian film fraternity and beyond, a feat that has been taken on for the first time ever!

The song carries the much required message in today’s trying times, of the country uniting as one and spreading hope for a better tomorrow and faith via the powerful platform of music. With 15 industry stalwarts uniting to lend their voice to the song, Hum Hindustani promises to resonate with every Indian across the globe! Right from Ms Lata Mangeshkar to Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Shabbir Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor & Jannat Zubair, these phenomenal artists, musicians and industry stalwarts have crooned to the debut song of Dhamaka Records with aplomb along with Anil Agarwal, a philanthropist who was touched by the rendition.

“The resilience of our people is truly amazing. While the pandemic impacted all of us, I have no doubt that we will come out of it much stronger. The anthem– Hum Hindustani – resonates with my core belief that we are destined to win. I felt inspired to sing the song, which carries the message of hope and togetherness, along with some of our greatest legends. It came straight from the heart of a proud Indian.” Commented Anil Agarwal, Chairman Vedanta Resources.

The song is supported by the Anil Agarwal foundation of the Vedanta Group. They are committed towards empowering communities, transforming lives and facilitating nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth and have been ranked among the 5 top philanthropists in the country.

Hum Hindustani, the name says it all. The song promotes unity, a sense of patriotism, hope and faith and it is the first time ever that such legendary personalities have collaborated ! Dhamaka Records has surely taken the ante up a notch with this outstanding track as their debut song which is star studded like never before. Speaking on the fabulous song launch, Padmini Kolhapure, the co-founder of Dhamaka Records says “It gives me immense pleasure that my son Priyaank along with Paras Mehta is taking the Kolhapure music legacy forward through Dhamaka Records with his first track dedicated to all the frontline warriors across the world in these most trying and challenging times! All the legends from Ms. Lata Mangeshkar, to superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and today’s gen-next super stars have come forward to support the first track! We are very excited for it !” Adding to this, Priyaank Sharma quotes “I have no words to express the deep gratitude I have and I can’t thank God enough for making this happen for my label Dhamaka Records. I am sure I am going to make my grand father, Pandit PandharinathKolhapure proud for taking his music legacy forward! I am truly blessed to have the support and love from great superstars and legends like Ms Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan Sir and other stalwarts from the music fraternity including today’s young stars for my first track which is dedicated to our front line warriors! I hope this track motivates, encourages hope and instills unity amongst everyone across the globe. I thank everyone associated with this track in making it what it is!” “It’s a momentous occasion and an extremely big opportunity for me” says Paras Mehta. “This project holds a special place in my heart and it was an absolute honour to have such legendary personalities like Lataji, Amitabhji and Padminiji feature in our first video under Dhamaka Records! The aim of launching the song on the Independence Day weekend is to promote the much needed message of hope, strength and solidarity to combat these difficult times together, uniting as one.”

Directed by Mr. & Mrs. Films, Hum Hindustani’s music director is Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh, lyricist and composer Kashish Kumar and Music Arranger Mohit beatlab. The Dhamaka Records song supported by Anil Agarwal foundation of Vedanta Group, ‘Hum Hindustani’ the Independence Day anthem for every Indian releases today!

Watch the song here;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RftQ272Fx4U

