Helawadi evacuated, ppl shifted to quarantine homes

‘Two nursing staff infected’

Udaipur : With 9 more positive cases reported on Sunday, the district administration tightened its grip in the containment zones of the rural and urban areas. The total tally reached 113 on sunday evening with new cases reported one each from AshokNagar, Devali, two each from Kanji ka Hata, Kumharwada and Rao ji ka Hata in the urban area and one from Menar of Vallabhnagar block in the rural area. From Helawadi, the epicenter of COVID-19 where 87 positive cases has come up since Friday, the authorities on Sunday shifted people to other quarantine facilities.

Fifteen buses were attached which carried residents from the narrow congested lanes inside the walled city. People were asked to come out from their homes with essential limited items like clothes and medicines etc who were taken in buses to Bedwas and Debari quarantine centers. Officers of the medical and police department had a tough time convincing people to come out of their houses and at many places public resisted the move. ” These were the people who had been tested negative but they are neighbors of the positive cases and hence to check the spread of community transmission further, the area needs to be emptied” an official of the medical department said.

40 medical staff quarantined

Two medical staff including a male and female nurse of the MB hospital have been tested positive on sunday. The male nurse was serving at the coronaward while the female nurse is feared to have contracted the virus after assisting a c-section delivery of a 25-year old woman who was found positive. The woman was admitted in the zanana hospital on thursday and she delivered on Friday. Since she was asymptomatic, her corona test was delayed and on saturday after it came positive. 40 staff including the anesthetist have been quarantined and their samples too were taken. One of the nurse was found positive and hence her close contacts at her residence in AshokNagar too were screened.

The medical department is now resorting to random sampling in various ares to contain the virus spread. With the increasing number of positive cases, the number of containment zones are increasing in the district. There are now 8 containment zones in the urban sector including Kanji ka Hata,Nehru Bazar, Haridas ji ki Magri, Raza colony, Bhupalpura, Neemach Mata, Devali and HiranMagri while six in the rural area including Vallabhnagar, Titardi, Debari, Savina, Thamla and Salumber.