789 migrants reach Banswara, quarantine notices pasted outside homes

Udaipur : Some 789 migrant workers who were stuck in other states returned to their homes on Sunday following the relaxation granted by the state government on their movement to return home during the lockdown period. Additional Collector Naresh Bunkar said of the 789 persons who reached Banswara on sunday, 54 were from Gujarat, 33 from Madhya Pradesh. 119 from Maharashtra, 30 from Andhra Pradesh, 497 from TamilNadu, 27 from Haryana, and 29 were from Telangana regions.

Meanwhile 38 persons from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were sent back to their home towns, he said. The medical teams deployed at the district checkpost screened the workers before they were let in and transported to their respective villages through buses arranged by the government. Since the lockdown, so far 11 thousand 945 migrants have returned to Banswara from various cities of Gujrat, Maharastra, Himachal Pradesh. Punjab, Chattisgarh. UP, AP, TamilNadu, Hariyana, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Bihar. While 892 residents of other states who have been working here have left for their homes.

The medical department and para medical staff are on a door to door survey campaign and counseling workers to stay indoors during the quarantine period so as to check the community transmission of the disease. Asha and the Anganbadi workers along with ANMs are imparting precautionary instructions to such people and notices are being pasted on the entrance of their homes to alert the neighbors about the quarantine period as well as the significance of maintaining social distance during the pandemic.