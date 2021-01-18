HDFC Bank surges on reporting 14% rise in Q3 consolidated net profit

HDFC Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1496.25, up by 29.90 points or 2.04 % from its previous closing of Rs. 1466.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1472.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1500.00 and Rs. 1467.95 respectively. So far 226385 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1494.00 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 738.90 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1494.00 and Rs. 1436.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 824083.17 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 61.06% and 12.95% respectively.

HDFC Bank has reported results for third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The bank has reported 18.09% rise in its net profit of Rs 8,758.29 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 7,416.48 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased 4.12% at Rs 37,522.92 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 36,039 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported 14.36% rise in its net profit of Rs 8,760.19 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 7,659.96 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 3.95% at Rs 39,838.73 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 38,325.70 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

