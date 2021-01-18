Sonal Chauhan takes the internet by storm with her stylish pictures

Sonal Chauhan, who predominantly works in Telugu and Hindi cinema, made her debut as an actress in the movie ‘Jannat’. She was crowned Miss World Tourism 2005 at Miri in Malaysia. Sonal is the first Indian to have won Miss World Tourism. The actress also appeared on the cover pages of FHM.

Sonal first appeared on screen in Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’. Sonal also sang a duet with KK for the song ‘Kaise Bataoon’ in the movie 3G. The actress may have been away from the showbiz, but keeps sharing her glamorous photos on social media, leaving her fans awestruck with her style. From two-pieces to layers of clothing, no one can carry it better than Sonal.

The actress confesses that her favourite drink is orange juice in the whole wide world. Sonal always shares different yoga postures and its benefits on social media to create awareness. She practices yoga on a regular basis. She believes, Shashankasana, helps in controlling anger or frustration. No wonder, Sonal is getting younger and fitter day by day. Let’s take a look at Sonal’s trendy outfits that may inspire your wardrobe. (Photo: Instagram)

