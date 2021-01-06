HDFC Bank witness loan growth of 19% in Q3FY21

HDFC Bank has witnessed a loan growth of 19 percent to Rs 10,82,000 crore during the third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21). The bank had an outstanding loan of Rs 9,36,000 crore as of December 31, 2019, and a growth of around 4 percent. It stood at Rs 10,38,300 crore as of September 30, 2020.

The bank’s deposits aggregated to about Rs 12,710 billion (Rs 12,71,000 crore) as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 19 percent as compared to Rs 10,674 billion (Rs 10,67,400 crore) as of December 31, 2019 and a growth of around 3 percent as compared to Rs 12,293 billion (Rs 12,29,300 crore) as of September 30, 2020.

During the quarter, the bank’s CASA (current account savings account) ratio rose to around 43 percent, compared with 39.5 percent as of December 31, 2019.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

