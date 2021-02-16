Chittorgarh police bust fake driving license, toll slip racket

Udaipur : Chittorgarh police on Sunday busted a fake driving license (DL) card making racket in Mandalwad and arrested two persons. The cops have seized some 200 DL cards having inbuilt chips, 48 chipless cards, toll slips and equipment including 2 laptops, two printers, hard disks, dongle, screwdriver and soldering machine etc which were.used to make these fake licenses.

The accused have been identified as Devendra Bairagi (33) son of ArjunDas, resident of Sangariya and Rishi (25) son of Dinesh Agarwal of Mangalwad choraha. A case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B has been registered against them.

Chittorgarh police had been for some time on a campaign to curb highway crimes. Mangalwad SHO Vikram Singh observed suspicious activities of truck drivers who often camped near Mangalwad area, made enquiries at hotels and went inside the town. Later police got a tip off some persons making fake driving licenses and toll slips for truck drivers.

“Our men held a decoy operation and went as bogus clients to one Devendra Bairagi’s house where the fake documents were being made. The cops raided the house and seized hundreds of cards which were with and without chips, instruments used to make and print these cards.” Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said. The racket had been functioning for the past 7-8 years and had issued some 6-7 thousand fake DLs to manytruck drivers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Gujarat and other states. They had the format of almost all the driving license cards issued by other states.

“Since Mangalwad is a busy junction on the National Highway-76, many truck drivers passing from here were in contact with the men who made fake licenses, vehicle registration papers and toll slips of many plazas across the country. ” The truck drivers knew the slips are fake but they used them to get full reimbursement of money from their companies and hence paid a high amount to the racket members for the slips” Bhargava said.

The accused had even used a police logo to make fake CLG member cards. They used photoshop software on laptops to erase the original license holder details and would insert the fake clients’ picture, name & details instead and get the fake document ready within 15-20 minutes.