HCL Technologies trades higher as its selected by McLaren Health Care

HCL Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 940.50, up by 7.95 points or 0.85% from its previous closing of Rs. 932.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 938.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 943.60 and Rs. 935.35 respectively. So far 193576 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1073.55 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 516.15 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 943.60 and Rs. 922.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 255355.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.33%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.70% and 4.97% respectively.

HCL Technologies (HCL) has been selected by McLaren Health Care, a fully integrated health network committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency, to provide digital transformation, standup a global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Center of Excellence, and enable higher standards of service to members, providers, and employees.

The partnership will have HCL deliver IT services for all 15 McLaren system hospitals located in Michigan and Ohio. HCL services would include managing and transforming the digital infrastructure foundation and the core clinical and non-clinical applications utilizing HCL’s DRYICE automation framework.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation.

