Municipality chairman goes absconding after B-I-L arrested for taking 2L bribe in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : The Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths on Tuesday arrested an accused who is brother-in-law of Chittorgarh’s Badi Sadri Municipality chairman Nirmal Pitaliya, for withdrawing 2 lakh rupees from the bank against a bribe from the complainant. Kush Sharma son of Suresh Chandra Sharma was caught redhanded by the ACB unit Udaipur with 2 lakh rupees which he got after encashing the cheque bearing the chairman’s name and signatures from SBI bank, Badi Sadri branch. The accused chairman is absconding after the incident, teams are looking out for him,the ACB said.

Umesh Ojha, Additional SP,ACB-Udaipur said one Vishnu Dutt Sharma resident ofBadi Sadri had given a written complaint claiming that his son’s firm Ms Hitesh Vyas had completed some road and nullah construction projects awarded by the municipality. A total payment of 3,92,692 rupees was due however the municipality chairman demanded 50% of the total payment as bribe for passing the bill.

The chairman even took a blank cheque in advance from the complainant’s firm. The payment was released from the treasury on May 24 and on Tuesday Pitaliya sent his brother in law to withdraw money from the bank. The bribe complaint was verified thrice on three consecutive days and the trap was laid accordingly.

