CEAT jumps on signing LLP agreement for making investment in Cleanwin Energy Five

Ceat is currently trading at Rs. 1333.10, up by 25.00 points or 1.91% from its previous closing of Rs. 1308.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1308.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1350.00 and Rs. 1308.10 respectively. So far 3161 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1763.15 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 878.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1350.00 and Rs. 1289.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5319.59 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.82%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.67% and 15.51% respectively.

CEAT has signed Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) agreement for making an investment of upto Rs 60 lakh, in one or one traches in Cleanwin Energy Five LLP, on such term and conditions as prescribed therein to acquire 26% of the capital of the LLP. The company has entered into a power delivery agreement with Cleanwin, who is in the business of owing, operating and maintenance of the captive power generating plant and supply of electricity.

CEAT is among the best tyre manufacturers in India. It manufactures a wide range of tyres for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, tractors and tippers and trucks. Besides tyres, the company also manufactures and markets tubes and flaps.

