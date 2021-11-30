HAL to manufacture four LUHs under limited series production by 2022-23

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is planning to manufacture four light utility helicopters (LUHs) under limited series production by 2022-23. Out of the initial quota of four choppers, two each will go to the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. In second batch eight LUHs will be built by 2023-24 out of which two forces will get four LUHs each.

The LUH is designed and developed as a replacement for ageing fleets of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters being operated by the armed forces. Indigenously-developed LUH is a new generation helicopter in the 3-tonne category that has state-of-the-art technology features like a glass cockpit with multi-function displays (MFD) and is powered by a single turboshaft engine.

Hindustan Aeronautics is Bengaluru based Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) Company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.