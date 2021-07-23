Government working to boost connectivity, comfort in aviation sector: PM

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said his government is working towards boosting connectivity and comfort in the aviation sector.

He was replying to the post of a Twitter user who shared a picture of him and his father boarding a flight from Bihar”s Darbhanga airport.

“For the first time I am boarding in flight with My Father. Thank you @narendramodi ji for giving airport to Darbhanga. BJP in 2014 promised to give us airport and they kept that promise and built one airport. The aviation industry under BJP Government has developed with brand,” Mukund Jha posted.

In reply Modi said, “Happy to know! We are working towards boosting connectivity and comfort as far as the aviation sector is concerned. As for Darbhanga airport, it is becoming an important contributor to Bihar’s progress.”

