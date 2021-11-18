KPI Global Infrastructure inches up on bagging order for executing solar power project

KPI Global Infrastructure is currently trading at Rs. 207.50, up by 0.40 points or 0.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 207.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 210.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 210.00 and Rs. 203.20 respectively. So far 1666 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B ‘ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 219.00 on 17-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 33.90 on 26-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 219.00 and Rs. 192.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 374.17 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.32%, while Non-Institutions held 45.68% stake in the company.

KPI Global Infrastructure has bagged an new order for executing solar power project of 1.80 MWdc capacity from Shabnam Petrofils, Surat under ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ segment of the Company.

KPI Global Infrastructure is a solar power generating company focused on providing solar power, both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) under the brand name of ‘Solarism’ and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP) customers.