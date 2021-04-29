GHCL gains on reporting 31% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

GHCL is currently trading at Rs. 239.45, up by 4.30 points or 1.83% from its previous closing of Rs. 235.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 246.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 246.75 and Rs. 238.00 respectively. So far 25789 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 258.00 on 04-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 95.15 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 249.70 and Rs. 227.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2270.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 19.24%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.00% and 43.76% respectively.

GHCL has reported a rise of 30.42% in its net profit at Rs 104.19 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 79.89 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 11.93% at Rs 821.28 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 733.72 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year. On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 30.97% in its net profit at Rs 111.14 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to Rs 84.86 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 11.04% at Rs 833.79 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 750.91 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 23.74% in its net profit at Rs 309.98 crore as compared to Rs 406.50 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 12.92% at Rs 2,849.71 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 3,272.44 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 17.78% in its net profit at Rs 326.12 crore as compared to Rs 396.62 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 11.91% at Rs 2,927.12 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 3,322.72 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

