Get COVID-19 test covered with Digit’s health insurance covering OPD expenses

Bengaluru : Digit Insurance, on a mission to make insurance simple in India, has announced a feature in its health insurance cover focusing on OPD expenses. Considering the increasing cases of flu, viral fever and other seasonal diseases amid COVID-19, Digit’s health insurance offers coverage for consultations and related expenses like medical tests, X-rays and pharmacy bills. Customers can opt for this feature and cover OPD expenses up to Rs 10,000.

This feature comes as a part of its retail health insurance policy Digit Health Care Plus and the policyholders will also be covered for expenses related to the cost of the COVID-19 test, irrespective of the result being positive or negative. This is applicable even if they are getting tested at home.

Features of Digit Health Care Plus

The policy is available for both individuals and on a family-floater basis.

It covers COVID-19 treatment, AYUSH, accidental & illness hospitalization, Organ Donor expenses to minor surgical procedures such as POP, suturing, dressings for accidents and animal bite, OP dental treatment for the immediate relief of dental pain, specialist consultation, assessment, treatment and medication for psychiatric disorders.

The policy comes with an option to opt for No restriction on hospital room/ICU fees, no age-based co-payment & a complimentary health check-up on every renewal

Vivek Chaturvedi, Chief Marketing Officer, Digit Insurance, said, “Insurance covers with a specific focus on OPD is very relevant today when there is overall anxiety among people with the fear of COVID-19 in their minds. Many people are consulting doctors with symptoms of COVID-19 or other seasonal diseases now. For instance, a hospital visit can result in a scan or medical check-up for which one is not prepared, but now with an OPD cover, one need not worry about those expenses. Our health insurance policy with a focus on OPD expenses is designed aligning with our mission of offering ‘simple and relevant insurance to customers’. We believe that with contactless being the new normal, Digit’s zero-touch, easy online processes and cover for the pandemic makes this product relevant and helpful.”

Digit Insurance launched its health insurance last year, which covers pandemics like COVID-19. Customers of different age groups and insurance needs can find a relevant offering from Digit Insurance. For more details of the policy, customers can visit the website of Digit Insurance: https://www.godigit.com/health-insurance/opd-cover