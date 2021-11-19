BSNL asks TCS to provide equipment as per 4G tender norms

BSNL has asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide equipment as per its 4G tender norms and complete their testing within the extended deadline of December 31. BSNL plans to float a tender for procuring equipment for 57,000 sites for 4G services. Before bidding for the tender, domestic vendors are required to demonstrate proof of concept.

