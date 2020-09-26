Flipkart adds over 14,000 kiranas for delivery in Northern India ahead of the festive season

Udaipur : In preparation of the upcoming festive season and the Big Billion Days, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has expanded its Kirana program in Northern India with over 14,000 kiranas onboarded under this initiative from the region. This expansion is part of the over 50,000 kiranas that Flipkart has on boarded across the country to provide a faster and personalised e-commerce experience to millions of consumers while also augmenting an alternate source of income for the kiranas.

To help kiranas onboard and be active participants in the festive season, Flipkart’s team initiated contactless onboarding of kiranas through online application forms where kirana partners directly uploaded details along with required documentation. This enabled seamless onboarding without them having to step out during COVID19 times. Following a detailed verification check, the kirana partners were brought into the program. before they can deliver shipments. The team has also organised digital training on various tools including app-based dashboards and digital payments, helping kiranas transform their business from traditional general trade stores to modern convenience stores.

The expansion of Flipkart’s kirana program across Northern cities such as New Delhi , Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Kanpur holds significance as millions of consumers across the region transition to online to meet their requirements while making e-commerce more inclusive by connecting kiranas and consumers to the country’s fast growing digital commerce. This will ensure greater dedication towards consumer satisfaction and increased capability to serve the enhanced demand this festive season. These kiranas range from general trade stores, bakeries to tailor shops that exhibit interest in delivering shipments to nearby areas along with having space and time.

Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart believes in technology-enabled inclusive growth by taking all the ecosystem stakeholders with us and our kirana partners are an integral part of this ecosystem. As one of the oldest retail formats in India, kiranas have one of the highest penetration and showcase effective management of the supply chain drivers such as facilities, inventory, information and sourcing, as well as in maintaining a long-standing relationship with consumers. Through a combination of their hyperlocal presence and innovations by Flipkart, this program has become a great enabler in strengthening the kirana ecosystem in the country. We are pleased to witness the increasing participation from kiranas across the country to reinvent themselves and align with the fast growing e-commerce industry”

Partnering with lakhs of sellers and MSMEs, Flipkart delivers millions of shipments every day through its robust supply chain across 100% of the serviceable pincodes in India. Flipkart is expanding the physical and digital infrastructure, strengthening its supply chain capabilities while working with multiple ecosystem partners and traditional businesses. These include freelance delivery executives and kiranas, thereby complementing their incomes and bringing more convenience to e-commerce consumers.

The kirana program is part of Flipkart Group’s efforts to drive growth for millions of kiranas across the country. This also includes Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B marketplace with an aim to connect local manufacturers and MSMEs with retailers and other businesses and bring a wholesale marketplace to their fingertips using technology.